Folk singer’s fundraising concert at Grimston church

Folk singer John Kirkpatrick will be performing Carolling and Crumpets in a concert at St Botolph’s Church, Grimston, next Thursday, December 8.

Kirkpatrick is one of the most prolific figures on the English folk scene and has established an enviable reputation as an instrumentalist virtuoso and session musician as well as a leading interpreter of English folk music.

Some will remember him for his depiction of The Victorian Farmer’s Year in Song; now he returns to Grimston for a journey in music and song through the history of carolling, how it started and how travelling musicians from medieval times onwards spread the message of Christmas. Afterwards, refreshments will be crumpets, tea cakes and tea.

The concert is at 7.30pm; tickets on the door £12 or £10 if pre-booked via Roger Haywood on 01553 630301, or email haywood301@btinternet.com (members of the church “Friends” £10).

This will be Kirkpatrick’s second visit as a fundraising performance in aid of Friends of St Botolph’s, an organisation which raises money for the maintenance and upkeep of the fabric of the lovely village church.