Free family fun party at Downham Market

A free fun event for families is being held at Alive Downham Leisure on Sunday and featuring the ever popular Spiltmilk Dance.

It’s described as “a romantically, fantastical, all singing, all dancing extravaganza celebrating all the things the people of West Norfolk love”.

From 1-3pm on Sunday afternoon there will be free entertainment for children, families and adults alike, funded by West Norfolk Council and supported by Alive Leisure and Creative Arts East.

You are invited along to browse stalls and join in activities, play games and win prizes, enjoy free tea and cake and hear local love stories, all completely free.

Described as “dance but not dance… like hiding vegetables in kids’ food”, Spiltmilk Dance have been sticking a big fat ray of sunshine into the world of contemporary dance since 2006.

They have been touring around the UK with many special events and cabarets.

Spiltmilk Dance say: “What do you love most in the world? We are hosting a party at Alive Downham Leisure to bring people together to celebrate all the things that make life brilliant.

“From pets to places and friends to fashion – anything goes! Come along and join the fun for all ages and it’s suitable for children, families and adults alike.”

Cllr Elizabeth Nockolds, Cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Health, said: “I am very pleased that this partnership is giving an opportunity for people in the Downham Market area to be able to take part in a selection of arts and entertainment events.”

Creative Arts East is an arts and community development charity founded in 1994 with the focus of taking the arts into rural communities.

Creative Arts East works throughout Norfolk, Suffolk and the East running Creative Arts East Live! and Village Screen – rural touring schemes for live performance and cinema, and a variety of projects concerned with creative learning, health and wellbeing and volunteer development.

Watch out for an “artist call out” on Friday, September 23, also at Alive Downham Leisure.

Spiltmilk will be holding a Cabaret event, offering micro commissions to local professional performance artists from any genre to create a short act that will feature as part of the event. For more information you should visit www.spiltmilkdance.co.uk