‘Fright-Fest’ schedule at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary

Sea Life will be turning the spotlight on scary critters of the deep this October.

As well as meeting freaky Batfish, Devil Crabs, Vampire tangs and other appropriately named creatures, visitors will learn that it is we humans who are the real monsters!

From Saturday, October 22 to Monday, October 31, Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary will concoct up a special package of fright-fest’ entertainment including highlighting the horrors that pollution, over-fishing and other human follies are inflicting on the marine world.

There will be lots of fishy fun too, of course…including a novel pumpkin hunt, a Yucky Dip, spooky fact finding, origami making and crafts and fancy dress.

The Hallowe’en entertainment provides another chance for visitors to help us celebrate the sea and all its inhabitants.

For further information on ticket prices and opening times on Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary you should visit www2.visitsealife.com/hunstanton or call on 01485 533 576.