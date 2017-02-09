G4 to entertain Saturday shoppers at Tesco Hardwick

Shoppers will be serenaded by vocal harmony group G4 at the Tesco Hardwick store in King’s Lynn on Saturday. The original X-Factor stars will be at the store from 11am-3pm, promoting their new “G4 Love Songs Album” which was released last Friday.

G4, namely Jonathan Ansell, Ben Thapa, Mike Christie and Nick Ashby, will be doing a few short performances of 15-20 minutes every hour on the hour – and signing albums for their local fans.

The multi-platinum selling vocal group have put their inimitable stamp on some of the most iconic love songs of all time including thrilling versions of I’d Do Anything For Love, Your Song, Love Changes Everything, All of Me, Everything I Do (I Do It For You), Can’t Help Falling in Love and much more...

The album also features collaborations with soprano Lesley Garrett, Merrill Osmond who is lead singer of The Osmonds, and renowned saxophonist Oli Nez. The trademark rich harmonies of G4 combine with orchestral arrangements performed by the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

G4 shot to fame on the first series of ITV’s The X Factor in 2004, where they pioneered the world of popular opera, but in 2007, after three albums, two million album sales and five sell-out tours, the band decided to disband to follow individual interests.

In November, 2014, G4 reunited at London’s Barbican Centre to celebrate their 10th anniversary and since then have enjoyed a huge resurgence with more than 60 shows planned in this year.

One of their concerts will be at Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday, September 21, and tickets are now on sale from the box office on 01553 764864, including VIP tickets with a pre-show meet-and-greet with G4 at 6pm, when you’ll be served a glass of wine and have the chance to meet the guys up close, take photos and collect autographs.