Gardening masterclass talks and plant fair at Holkham

Returning to the Holkham Estate this weekend, the popular Plant Fair will once again be held in the beautiful setting of the events space at the 18th century walled garden.

Plant nurseries from across East Anglia will come together for this two-day event providing the chance to stock up on plants for autumn planting.

Those looking for a helping hand can get advice and tips for selecting the right plant and browse and buy gardening essentials such as pots, compost and labels, while a variety of craft and artisan stalls will have a range of hand-crafted garden accessories to peruse.

Gardening Masterclass talks will be given by Holkham’s expert gardeners, who will provide green-fingered enthusiasts with some great tips and advice on how they can get the most from their garden.

Over both days there will be a Masterclass at 11am on “Plant Propagation” when the gardening team will be describing the basic methods of increasing plant stock with some easy rules of taking cuttings and how to look after them to ensure they grow into healthy plants.

At midday, visitors can enjoy the Masterclass “Get to Grips with Latin Labels” and discover ways to help identify the characteristics, origin and habit of plants by looking at its Latin name.

Finally, at 1pm, visitors are encouraged to head for a flower arranging demonstration by one of the exhibitors “The Farmer and the Florist” to get some tips on how to use items you’ll find around the home as containers for arranging a wide array of seasonal flowers.

The walled garden is situated to the west of Holkham Hall and the plant fair is from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday; adult tickets £2.50, child (5-16 years) £1 payable in cash only. For further information visit www.holkham.co.uk.