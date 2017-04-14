Gayton church hopes to help raise the roof

A concert packed with talent from the Lynn area is taking place at St Nicholas Church, Gayton, at 7pm on Saturday, April 22.

It is the second Raise the Roof event organised by local soprano Glenda Smeed to help fund repairs to the pretty little St Mary’s Church, at nearby East Walton.

The previous concert in the autumn was standing-room-only and this repeat looks set to follow suit.

The varied programme includes folk group Daisy’s Cat, noted bass-baritone Andrew Masterton and the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir.

Also booked is a comedy act and female vocalists.

Compere will again be Michael Carter-Rowlands.

What promises to be another delightful evening is free to enter with refreshments available afterwards.

A retiring collection for donations will boost the moneyneeded to safeguard this piece of Norfolk’s heritage.