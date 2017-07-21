Gaywood has a Big Heart

Songs and music from around the world in varying styles and reflecting different cultures can be heard at a summer concert by the Big Heart and Soul Community Choir tomorrow evening.

The concert, celebrating the Choir’s 20th anniversary year, is being held at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, and starts at 7.30pm.

The 40-strong voices Big Heart and Soul Choir, based in the village of Castle Acre, was founded in 1997 and Noralf Mork and Jane Wells were appointed joint directors in 2007/8.

Tickets, which can be bought on the door, are £8 and include interval refreshments.