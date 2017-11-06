Genie-us gig from Bowie tribute Live on Mars at King’s Lynn

I’m not a massive fan of David Bowie, but I’ve heard about half of The Thin White Duke’s albums and his legacy is virtually unrivalled among solo artists.

Saying you don’t like Bowie is a bit like stating you don’t care at all for The Beatles − you may as well as say “popular music isn’t for me”.

So I was eager to see what singer and lifelong Bowie fan Alex Thomas would make of the chameleon genius of British postwar pop’s back-catalogue in his Live on Mars tribute on Saturday at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange.

Thomas and his five-piece band were excellent. One of his two lead guitarists was straight out of rock band central casting, with impressive goatee and pork pie hat.

The mainly chronological set list was textbook Bowie − Space Oddity, The Man Who Sold The World, Ziggy Stardust, The Jean Genie, Life on Mars (of course!), Starman, Ashes to Ashes, Modern Love, and Young Americans; but it also included lesser-known album tracks Breaking Glass and Moonage Daydream.

The highlight was a hat-trick of Sound & Vision. Fame and Golden Years, all fantastic versions; while Changes was a good use of the backdrop video presentation which chronicled Bowie’s various looks throughout the decades.

A corner of the stalls were dancing all night but Let’s Dance had most of the crowd rocking in the aisles.

The gig with finished Bowie’s signature tune Heroes plus encores of All The Young Dudes and Rolling Stones cover Let’s Spend The Night Together. It all reminded you how good David Bowie was: ditto for Live on Mars.

Peter Woodhouse