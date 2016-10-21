Get creative at Castle Acre Priory

A weekend of creative activities will be on offer at Castle Acre Priory near Swaffham on Saturday and Sunday as part of this year’s Big Draw Festival.

The theme for the 2016 event is “The STEAM Powered Big Draw Festival”, bringing together science, technology, art, engineering and maths.

Visitors to Castle Acre Priory will get to explore the site and imagine how it was built, before having the opportunity to draw their own building mechanism, taking inspiration from cogs, wheels and pullies. They will also be able to design their own geometric floor tiles, which are a feature of the Priory.

Julie Enefer, site manager at Castle Acre Priory, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting a weekend full of creative activities such as cartooning, colouring-in and drawing patterns to celebrate this year’s Big Draw Festival. Visitors will be able to explore the site and learn more about its history and use that as their inspiration when they put their creative caps on.”

Big Draw activities at Castle Acre Priory will run from 11am–4pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to Castle Acre Priory cost £7.30 for adults, £4.40 for children aged 5-15, £6.60 for concessions or £19 for a family ticket. English Heritage members will receive free entry.

For more information about The Big Draw Festival at Castle Acre Priory, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/castleacrepriory.

The Big Draw Festival is the world’s biggest celebration of drawing and its patrons include Quentin Blake, Andrew Marr, Bob & Roberta Smith RA, Lord Foster of Thames Bank, David Hockney OM CH, Sir Roger Penrose OM, Gerald Scarfe CBE, Posy Simmonds MBE and Children’s Laureate, Chris Riddell.

STEAM represents the campaign to give the arts parity with other subjects so that STEM, becomes STEAM. STEAM also recalls our industrial past and the fusion of creative innovation, enterprise and the arts.