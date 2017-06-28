Get creative at Hunstanton Heritage Centre

Local writer and tutor Sue Burge is running two creative writing Day Schools at the Hunstanton Heritage Centre in August.

“The Heritage Centre is such an inspiring space and I really wanted to make the most of it,” explains Sue. “I’ve created two very different days.

“The first is on Wednesday, August 2, and will focus on memoir writing. So many people have interesting life stories and it’s important to preserve these.

“Many people want to put their memories into a form that family and friends will enjoy and I’m hoping that this workshop will help participants to create pieces of writing that will have a wider appeal.

“The plan is to use techniques from the world of fiction to transform memories so that they read more like short stories, with a tighter form and a bit more technique.”

The second day is on Wednesday, August 23, and will focus on poetry.

Sue said: “The aim is to create a sequence of poems on the theme of the sea.

“There’ll be interesting and inspiring exercises to help generate ideas and practise techniques in both the workshops.

You don’t really need any experience, just an open mind and a willingness to try things out. The sessions will be very informal and relaxed with plenty of ice cream and chip breaks!”

Each day costs £35 and runs from 10.30am-4.30pm. All participants are encouraged to send work inspired by the day for further feedback after the course.

Booking is essential and for more details go to www.sueburge.uk or e-mail Sue on skburge@outlook.com or phone 01553 692798.