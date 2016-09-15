Get some drama at Westacre Theatre workshops

If you are a youngster between six and 18, where would you go to get some drama in your life?

Westacre Theatre has the experience which is the envy of everyone in delivering drama workshops with a well-established team of enthusiastic and experienced workshop leaders.

Divided into various age ranges, workshop numbers are always manageable so the leaders develop a close understanding of each participant.

As they grow through the workshops, so the youngsters’ abilities and strengths emerge through devising storytelling, developing improvisation and learning to use costumes and props.

Mime and music encourage the imagination, improve performance techniques and build self-confidence and stage skills.

For the older ones, there is a real focus on the discipline and talents needed in a real live show.

To help them flourish, they sometimes watch live screenings from London and Stratford and there are opportunities to be cast in the productions at Westacre Theatre.

Last year the workshop participants were invited to join the countrywide youth festival organised by The National Theatre. In addition to performing at their home venue, they staged their specially written play at The Playhouse in Norwich.

Those who choose to take their theatre studies on to a higher level at university or drama college may be offered a bursary to return in college vacations to mount special summer productions.

This year, all the cast and crew for John Godber’s Up’n’Under comprised students who had previously been at Westacre.

Workshop leader Charly Nash said: “I love teaching the workshops because it allows children to be fully expressive, something which school doesn’t always allow them to be. We foster participants’ imaginations in a way that is exciting, engaging and practical.”

He added: “Drama workshops have a special significance for me as I was a participant for many years and now Westacre Theatre give me the chance to put what I learned into practice.”

A new term of evening groups is just about to launch with a few places still to available; simply book online at www.westacretheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01760 755800. The fee for 10 weekly sessions of 90 minutes each is £50.