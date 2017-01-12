Get your tickets for these future events

Local charity Reach for a Star will benefit from the King’s Lynn No.1 Soul Club’s show and disco at Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 28, from 8pm through to 1am.

The Team featuring Angelo Starr are headliners, and the DJs will include Barry Francis, John Hall, Sue Simper, Clint Dennis, Derek Smiley, Colin & Julie Shepherd and Zola, Tickets are £15 from the box office or you should call Gordon Chilvers on 07836 630564 for more info. Reach for a Star is the Lynn-based brain tumour charity helping unwell children in the area.

LEWKS DISCO: Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Lewks 60s 70s and 80s disco which will be at Downham Town Hall on Saturday, May 20, from 7.30pm. This has been a sell-out event for the past three years and the tickets at £10 each must be purchased in advance from Lewks in Wales Court. Mark and his team at Phase One Roadshow will provide the disco and, as usual, fancy dress is positively encouraged.

KING’S LYNN ORGAN CLUB: The winter events programme for Lynn Organ Club continues with a concert – and a light buffet supper – at West Winch Village Hall next Wednesday, January 18, at 7.30pm. Popular performer David Thomas, from Methwold, will be playing a concert of light and popular music, both audio and video, using his touring electronic organ and AV equipment. Bookings and details of all club events from 01553 671285 / 774664.