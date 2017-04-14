Gigs planned for Burnham Market venue

The Hoste in Burnham Market has unveiled six new music nights that will attract afficianados from near and far for the rest of the year.

The Friday night events were previously known as The Hoste of Jazz, but now music nights at the hotel have evolved into a wider appeal.

It promises an exciting and varied programme including live music across many different musical genres including Motown, vintage swing, pop, rock and jazz.

Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner in the Garden Room restaurant and first class musical entertainment before stepping out on the dance floor.

The Joe Ringer Band will be the first act to take to the stage on next Friday.

Having played alongside some of the biggest names in the UK music industry, guests can expect a spectacular soulful evening, immense vocals, irresistible soulful grooves and infectious rhythms.

The band are followed on June 23 by the vintage sounds of ‘Miss Lola Lamour, perfectly capturing the sounds and glamour of the 1950’s.

Growing up listening to artists such as Peggy Lee and Doris Day, Lola has an admirable ambition to bring back their legacy and see it continued in the modern world through her own songs.

Other artists set to perform include, the Gravy Train (July 7) a tense and powerful jazz/funk combo from Cambridge, four-piece band Justin Case (October 13), who are set to wow audiences with their unique blend of soul, blues and jazz fusion.

And an all-female electric and acoustic performance from String Infusion (November 24).

There is also Jazz at The Movies (December 8), who were the first band to play at The Hoste in 2013.

They have since returned twice with their acclaimed Swinging Christmas concert before enthusiastic sell-out diners.

The owner of The Hoste, Brendan Hopkins, said:, “We are delighted to welcome these six unique bands and artists to perform at The Hoste and we thoroughly look forward to seeing our patrons enjoying the live music.”