Green Brittain Centre at Swaffham for album launch

It looks like it’s been a busy time for Kat Brittain, with the recent announcement that she and her band will be performing at this year’s Festival Too, on Friday, July 14, but she’s also releasing her new album, I Can and I Will on Sunday, with a special launch party at the Green Britain Centre in Swaffham at 1.30pm on the day.

We saw this incarnation of the band at last year’s Battle of the Bands where they made the finals, and since then they have been rehearsing and recording, and this is the fruit of their labour.

The band is huge, and that gives them a big sound, big enough to fill any room. What’s more, they consist of some of the local area’s finest musicians coming together to create something rather special.

It’s hard to put this in any kind of genre, such is the range of crossover of many styles, from reggae, to swing, ska, rock n roll, and lots more besides. It’s an interesting mix all the same, and on first

listen you’re left wondering what’s coming next, and often it’s not what you were expecting.

The album has been mixed and mastered very well, and the production is top notch too. It’s crisp and clean, without being too polished. Kat’s vocals are as strong as ever, and the harmonies hit that sweet spot every time. Quite simply, this is a stunning piece of work, greater than the sum of its parts, and well worth parting with your crinkly bits of paper for.

If you get the chance to check out the band soon, then do so, but if not, get yourself along to Festival Too on the 14th to see what all the fuss is about. You won’t be sorry.

Jon Seymour