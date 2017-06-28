Groups head for Hunstanton’s annual drama festival

The full programme for the annual Drama Festival of One Act Plays at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton has been announced.

Amateur groups from all over the region perform before an audience and are briefly discussed by the adjudicators on stage at the end of each session.

A full written adjudication goes out to the competing groups later.

Friday, July 7, at 7.30: The Rollason Stage School, “Panto Safety” (an original youth entry by Sean Rollason), followed by the King’s Lynn Players with an extract from “Kindertransport” as an adult entry by Diane Samuels.

This evening will also be attended by the Deputy Mayor of Hunstanton Amanda Bosworth, who will formally open the proceedings.

Saturday, July 8, at 2.30: Rollason Stage School will present “In Need of Care”, a youth entry by David Rowley, followed by Methwold Theatre Club with an original adult entry, “Me and My Sister” by Burtie Welland.

Rollason Stage School will then complete the session with their final Youth entry “War and Cakes” by Rob Hockney.

Saturday, July 8, at 7.30: Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) begin the session with “Morning Star”, an original adult entry by Steve Harper. This will be followed by Boston Playgoer’s adult entry of “Last Tango in Little Grimley”.

Peterborough Mask Theatre will then complete the session with another original adult performance of “The Final Act of Henry Gladstone” by Mathew Clift.

Sunday, July 9, at 2.30: Two youth entries – Wilburton Theatre Group will perform “Old Charlie’s Party” by Mick Newbold which will be followed by Smithdon High School with “Romeo & Juliet Smithdon Style” adapted by Vicky Proctor.

Sunday, July 9, at 6.30pm is Oscars Night, when winners from the recent Hunstanton Dance Festival will be performing their dance pieces and receiving their awards and the awards for all the winners within the Drama Festival will also be announced.

There will be a piano performance by Mr John Harris to complete the evening.

More awards within the Drama Festival will include, Best Adult Play, Best Youth Play, Best New Script, and individual awards for performers and technical work. All the awards will be presented by the Borough Mayor, Mrs Carol Bower.

Michael Williamson, Festival director, said: “This is always an extremely exciting event, with both youth and adult entries and with several original scripts entered, and I am looking forward to a lively and entertaining set of performances.”

Tickets for the Festival cost £8.50 per session or a reduced price season ticket is available; contact the theatre on 01485 532252 for further information.