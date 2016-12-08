Guest soloists to join King’s Lynn Festival Chorus for Handel’s Messiah

World renowned soprano Dame Emma Kirkby is a guest soloist for next week’s performance of Handel’s Messiah at St Nicholas’ Chapel, in Lynn. She is joined by three other up-and-coming and award-winning soloists in Martha McLorinan (alto), Peter Davoren (tenor) and David Shipley (bass) for this King’s Lynn Festival Chorus festive presentation.

The iconic Christmas tour-de-force that is Handel’s Messiah is at St Nicholas’ Chapel on Saturday, December 17, at 7.30pm and it will be a curtain raiser for the Festival Chorus’ 40th anniversary celebrations.

Martha McLorinan

Among the special guests for the evening are the Borough Mayor and Mayoress, David and Linda Whitby, and the Chorus’ Patron, Lady Townshend and Lord Townshend.

Dame Emma is one of Britain’s most acclaimed sopranos and she received rave reviews when she was a guest with the Festival Chorus in 2010 for a performance of Monteverdi’s Vespers.

An international reviewer has said of her: “For two decades, Emma Kirkby’s clear, agile voice has epitomised the pure sound of early music. She remains one of the treasures of the music world.”

Dame Emma will be singing music she’s best known for in the splendidly excellent acoustics of the chapel with one of the region’s best amateur choirs and accompanied by one of the best orchestras performing on period instruments.

David Shipley

It will all be under the baton of music director Tom Appleton, who has a long association with Sir John Eliot Gardner and the world-acclaimed professional Monteverdi Choir.

So it has all the ingredients combining for an uplifting evening of music – a real treat not to be missed!

A spokesman for the chorus said: “The audience will hear a performance that Handel, the prolific Baroque opera composer, might recognise. It is more intimate: some choral lines are illuminated by exquisite, frothy and delicate phrasing, yet majestic, dark in others, allowing the words to speak through the music.

“As there are no cuts to the movements, the audience will be able to follow the progression of Christ’s Birth, Passion, Ascension, with finally, the Redemption of Man, and puts into context the familiar and triumphant Hallelujah chorus.”

Peter Davoren

Tickets £25 (£12.50 for under 18s) are available from the box office of the Corn Exchange (tel. 01553 764864) or online. Some tickets are still available, but note that seating is zoned in the chapel and most seats in the central section have already been allocated.

Further information about this concert and the Festival Chorus may be found on their website www.kingslynnfestivalchorus.co.uk