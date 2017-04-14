Hairspray comes to King’s Lynn

Hairspray – The Broadway Musical comes to Lynn next week in the latest production by the King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society (KLODS).

It’s 1962 and change is in the air in Baltimore. Tracy Turnblad, a ‘plus-sized’ teenager with all the right moves, is obsessed with the Corny Collins Show.

KLODS next production of Hairspray. Pictured LtoR Sarah-Jane Brennock (Tracy Turnblad) Sophie Goodacre (Amber)

Every day after school, she and her best friend Penny run home to watch the show and drool over the hot Link Larkin, much toTracy’s mother Edna’s dismay.

After one of the stars leaves, Corny Collins holds auditions to see who will be the next person on the show. With the help of her friend Seaweed, Tracy makes it on the show, angering the evil dance queen Amber Von Tussle and her mother Velma.

Tracy then decides that it’s not fair that the black kids can only dance on the Corny Collins Show once a month, and with the help of Seaweed, Link, Penny, Motormouth Maybelle, her father and Edna, she’s going to integrate the show ... without denting her do’!

So Welcome to the 60s where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams.

KLODS next production of Hairspray. Pictured The Dynamites FLtoR Jenny Coleman. Laura Farr. Ashley Hobbs.

You Can’t Stop The Beat as she sets out to dance her way onto national TV with The Nicest Kids In Town. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way!

Hairspray is the irresistible feelgood show that is guaranteed to have you dancing the night away! It is based on the original film by cult director John Waters.

Among the stars of the show are Sara-Jane Brennock as Tracy Turnblad, Steve Bond as Corney Collins, Tom Clarke as Edna, Penny Pingleton is played by Sarah Cook and Velma Von Tussle by Hayley Dennis.

Amber is played by Sophie Goodacre and Ryan Chilvers takes the role of Seaweed.

The show, directed by Sara-Jane Brennock, is on from Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee, at the Guildhall Theatre in King’s Lynn Arts Centre in King Street.