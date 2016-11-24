Hairspray up next for King’s Lynn theatre group

If you can sing and dance, you can be part of Hairspray, which is being staged at the Guildhall of St George (Arts Centre) in Lynn from April 19-22.

This is the spring show for King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society (KLODS) who have already announced Sara-Jane Brennock as the director and choreographer, with Emma Small as the musical director. Sara-Jane and Emma will be supported by the KLODS production team, headed by the producer Margaret Fox.

David Nash, for KLODS, said: “We are looking for dancers, singers and actors to play lead and ensemble roles in this iconic John Waters musical.

“You will need to be 18 or over and able to commit to what will be a fun but hardworking rehearsal schedule.

“Previous dance training would be an advantage but not essential.

“You will be part of a team making the show a success and your determination and professionalism will need to match the high quality performances the King’s Lynn audiences have come to expect to see at the Guildhall and from KLODS over its 116 years of staging shows.

“We hope you will be able to share in what is bound to be another award-winning show from KLODS and all we need is you – and a little Hairspray. This family-friendly musical is piled high with laughter, romance and deliciously tuneful songs, so come and be part of it.”

Hairspray will take you back to 1962 and to Baltimore, where Tracy Turnblad, a ‘plus-sized’ teenager with all the right moves, is obsessed with the Corny Collins Show. Every day after school, she and her best friend Penny run home to watch the show and drool over the hot Link Larkin, much to Tracy’s mother Edna’s dismay.

After one of the stars of the show leaves, Corny Collins holds auditions to see who will be the next person on the Corny Collins show. With all of the help of her friend Seaweed, Tracy makes it on the show, angering the evil dance queen Amber Von Tussle and her mother Velma. Tracy then decides that it’s not fair that the black kids can only dance on the Corny Collins Show once a month, and with the help of Seaweed, Link, Penny, Motormouth Maybelle, her father and Edna, she’s going to integrate the show...without denting her ‘do’!

The readings and auditions for the show will take place at the KLODS headquarters at the Art Centre (under the arch to the left of the theatre). Readings are on Thursday, December 1 at 7.30pm; music and dance workshop on Sunday, December 4 from 10.30am-3pm; and auditions on Sunday, December 11 from 10.30am with denoted times per role.

For more details see the KLODS Facebook page or email to klodscommittee@gmail.com