Half Price Drinks toast success in Battle of the Bands

This year’s Battle of the Bands competition got under way at Watlington Sports & Social Club on Saturday night, and what a way to start. And, after much deliberation by the judges, the first band to get through to the next stage was Half Price Drinks.

The judging has been given an overhaul this year, where acts are scored out of five on several different aspects of their performance, which makes things a little fairer, and a lot more interesting.

Given the task of getting things off the mark were Skyfight, a four-piece rock act. It’s never easy being first, but they handled the task admirably. It took a couple of songs before they hit their stride, but with some quality song-writing skills and great delivery along with it, they finished strong. Their original material is especially good, and it’ll be interesting to see how they develop.

Half Price Drinks, or every landlord’s nightmare, were the act up next, can you imagine? “Next week we have Half Price Drinks!” They were a real favourite with the crowd though. Playing a good selection of covers from various genres, but all upbeat and easy to sing along with. They were a very tight unit on stage, and their chemistry is evident in their performance.

Rock trio Tantris took the next slot, and they gave their all. Sometimes they got a little “lost in the moment” and the vocals were a bit shouty, but there’s no denying their energy and commitment to putting on a performance. Playing a good mix of covers and originals, their song choices were very good and kept everything flowing.

Last on the bill were Smoking With Indians, an indie rock quartet with a whole lot of swagger. I don’t know what it is about this band, but you just can’t help but like them. Their attitude is spot on, they have a good image and a great sound, even without any bass to carry them along. It shouldn’t work, but it does on so many levels.

The second heat is on Saturday, February 4, at the Wildfowler in Gayton Road, Lynn.