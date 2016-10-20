Half-term events in King’s Lynn

To mark the 800th anniversary of the death of King John, King’s Lynn Custom House is hosting “Lost in The Wash”, a treasure quest for children from Saturday through to Sunday, October 30.

According to legend, King John’s fabulous treasure was lost while he journeyed from Lynn to Lincoln in October 1216. The journey would prove to be his last, as he died shortly afterwards in Newark, and his treasure of jewels, gold and coins has been hunted for ever since.

And now youngsters can search the Custom House for King John’s fabled loot! Solve the puzzle of King John’s lost treasure and crack the code to open the treasure chest. Two different quests are available: one for children under 8, and one for children aged 9 and over. A prize awaits those who are successful.

Admission to “Lost in the Wash” is £1 for adults and 50p for children. The Custom House is open Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 3.30pm, and Sunday noon to 3.30pm.

Although he is one of history’s villains, King John did a lot for Lynn, freeing it to become a rich medieval port. So the anniversary of his death is also being marked by the installation of a life-size bronze statue of the notorious monarch, in New Conduit Street, which was unveiled last week.

And on Wednesday, Stories of Lynn at the town hall is holding a special King John Day. Visitors will be able to see the magnificent King John cup and learn about The King John Charter.

There will be opportunities to mint a King John Penny, and design a King John Cup to take home, and follow a treasure trail with goodies fit for a king. Admission to the King John Day is included in entry to the museum.

Lynn Museum has a special “Myths, Legends and Fairytales” session on Tuesday, from 10.30am to 1pm.

You can go along and get hands-on with the museum collections, enjoy some storytelling and get creative with a craft or two. And it’s all free.

Continuing at True’s Yard Museum is the exhibition “Terrifying Tales of Lynn and Other Spooky Stories” where you can learn all about the witch trials of Lynn, murder and mayhem, superstitions and mysterious occurrences. Entrance to the exhibition is included in admission. There is also a Hallowe’en family activity day on Wednesday from 10.30am-3pm.

To celebrate Hallowe’en, True’s Yard is putting on a Ghost Tour on Thursday, October 27, at 6pm, when you will discover the ghostly history of some of the town’s most iconic places. It includes behind-the-scenes ghost tour of the Museum, Pilot Street, Tuesday Market and St Nicholas Chapel yard. True’s Yard has previously been visited by ghost hunters and is reported to have over 30 ghosts in residence.

Tickets costs £5 and the tour should last an hour. Numbers are limited so if you are interested please make sure you book early: contact True’s Yard on 01553 770479 or email to info@truesyard.co.uk