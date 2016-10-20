Half-term family events at St Nicholas’ Chapel in King’s Lynn

Family events are planned at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn during half-term week.

A special attraction will be a game of Hide and Squeak with a bat trail – find all 10 bats and receive a spooky prize.

This runs from Tuesday through to Saturday, October 29, 10.30am- 4pm, and is just £1 per trail.

The month ends with two late night openings to celebrate Museums at Night. On Thursday 27th and Saturday 29th, from 4-8pm, visitors are invited to experience the Chapel under the warm glow of the angel lights. Volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions and hot drinks will be available to buy.

And continuing, in support of The Big Draw, every Saturday children can pop in to create some colourful scratch art, inspired by the Chapel’s conservationists.

They will discover how layers of dirt and paint were removed to reveal hidden histories, such as the colourful medieval doors. The activity is free and available between 11am and 3pm every Saturday in October.

All activities are at St Nicholas’ Chapel in St Ann’s Street and no booking is required. For more information about these events call on 01553 774471 or email to kingslynn@thecct.org.uk