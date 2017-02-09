Half-term family fun at King’s Lynn museum

Anglo-Saxon settlers will be taking over Lynn Museum next week during half term to celebrate the new temporary display of the Pentney Brooches, on loan from the British Museum.

These fantastic Anglo- Saxon brooches are some of the best preserved to be found in the UK and this is the first time they have been on display in West Norfolk since they were discovered in 1977.

Smashing Saxons with costumed characters is a free family event on Tuesday from 10.30am-1pm giving visitors the chance to make your own Pentney Brooch and find out why they were buried in Pentney all those years ago; meet a Saxon warrior and learn how to defend yourself against Vicious Viking invaders; get your hands on some real Anglo-Saxon artefacts and learn about life in those perilous times; try traditional Saxon weaving and take part in a Saxon treasure hunt to win a prize!

The Pentney Brooch family trail is on from tomorrow to Saturday, February 18 (10am-5pm, closed Sunday and Monday), again with free admission.

The display of the Pentney Brooches, which continues to Saturday, February 25, features two of the extraordinary six silver brooches found in 1977 when a grave was being dug in Pentney churchyard.

The brooches were identified as dating from the Anglo-Saxon period and of great rarity and archaeological importance. They are now part of the collections at the British Museum and kindly lent by their Trustees.