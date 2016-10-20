Hallowe’en family fun at Church Farm, Stow Bardolph

Just a bunch of straw bales in our picture? Look again and you can make out Hogwarts Express of Harry Potter fame.

This is one of the attractions at Church Farm in Stow Bardolph, where staff have been finalising an October themed event – “Witches & Wizards”. It’s not a scary Hallowe’en event, more a look at some magical fictional characters.

As well as the straw Hogwarts Express, there is a yellow brick road leading to the Emerald city of Oz and a witch’s kitchen.

There will also be lots of extra activities to take part in such as Quidditch, story time, meeting the Green Man and his owl Hoot, pig racing and more.

During the day you can take your O.W.L. (Ordinary Wizard Level) to become a true witch or wizard. Answer all the questions around the farm, take the answer sheet to the front desk and you should win a prize.

As usual there’s also the chance to meet some of Church Farm’s friendly animals in the show yard.

The fun started this week and continues to October 30. For times, admission prices and full details visit www.churchfarmstowbardolph.co.uk.