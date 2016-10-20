Hallowe’en screening for cult film at King’s Lynn Majestic

Are you ready for this? A special screening of the original spectacularly spooky The Rocky Horror Picture Show is planned for Hallowe’en night on Monday, October 31, at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema.

It may be the spookiest night of the year, but this is all in good fun as a charity fundraiser for West Norfolk Young Carers - and you are invited to go along dressed for the occasion.

Lesley Bambridge, a member of West Norfolk Council, said: “I, along with other trustees of West Norfolk Carers, were looking for ideas to raise funds for Young Carers and I approached Tom Cundy, manager of the Majestic, about one of my all-time favourite films. “Hallowe’en seemed like the perfect night and we are hoping it will be a popular event. I will be coming as Janet as my days of Frank-n-Furter are over.”

This award-winning film, which has a 15 rating, was first shown in the 1970s and has received a cult following since then. It features many “interesting” characters.

Brad and Janet, two clean-cut kids, experience a puncture on their way to see an old college professor. They seek help at “the Frankenstein place” and meet Dr Frank-n-Furter, a transvestite from the planet Transexual played by the fabulous Tim Curry.

Also featured is Rocky Horror himself, Riff Raff and Magenta; even Meat Loaf appears and the famous Time Warp dance features.

Young Carers leader Jackie Haverson said: “This mixture of science fiction and fantasy is popular with people who like dressing up as characters, but it’s not compulsory.

“We will be looking for those best dressed on the night and proceeds will be for supporting those young people who care for other family members.

“We run three groups of Young Carers and organise activities for them to give them a regular break as well as being there to listen”.

The showing on October 31 is at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30; tickets are £10 adults or £6 for 15-17 year olds and can be purchased from the Majestic Cinema box office on 01553 772603 or visit www.majestic-cinema.co.uk

There will be prizes for the best dressed on the night and Castle Costumes, the fancy dress shop in Norfolk Street, Lynn, are offering a 10per cent discount if you want a costume for the occasion.