Harvest Moon hopes to shine at new Burnham Market site.

The family-friendly Harvest Moon Festival which takes place on Saturday, September 16, 10am until 10pm, has found a new site this year.

The Burnham Breck campsite is just on the edge of Burnham Market and the event will raise money for a local charity called A Change of Scene for Children which provides a sanctuary for animals and children.

Burnham Breck site affords fantastic views over the sea. Set on a slight slope, it is the perfect place to sit (or dance). There is even a special dog exercise area.

The live music all day is generously provided for fans old and new by, amongst others: Yve Mary B, Two Bit Operators, The Bear & Baroness, Kat Brittain, Hollowlands, Matt Watson, Wolfswood, Martin Day, Falling From Trees and Front Porch with Coady’s Music PA Hire providing technical support.

Keep watching the Facebook page and Twitter for musical updates.

To keep spectators sustained there will be a beer tent organised by Fox Brewery, Prosecco Bar by Travelling Bluebird, Orchard Cider, Pia & Paul’s Coffee Company together with street food by favourite chef Adam Clayton of Fanny Adams, ice cream cart, and Bakeshack − pies with an oriental twist.

This year Pyro Penny will run circus workshops throughout the day. You can book in advance by calling Pauline on 01485 211076. It is £5 per child with parents learning for free for an hour (spaces are limited).

Ashlee Symington, who has just started her own business in Burnham Market, will be running 15-minute holistic therapy sessions throughout the day.

There will also be face painting, with craft stalls in an open space for kids and dogs to run about, which is one of the activities A Change of Scene for Children is keen to develop in youngsters.

Festival tickets are £5 adults, children free, and can be bought in advance via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harvest-moon-festival-2017-tickets-31931573195?aff=es2

A Change of Scene is also on Facebook.