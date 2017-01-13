Heacham panto fun with Pocahontas Players

Panto time is here again for the Pocahontas Players at Heacham – with a new twist to the familiar tale of Alice in Wonderland.

This version, written by group stalwart Jim Race, is Alice in Jumble Land and opens next Thursday, January 19th, at 7.30pm. The show then continues at the same time on Friday 20th, and there are performances at 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday 21st.

Kelsie Hall takes the role of Alice in the Pocahontas Players panto. Photo: MLNF 17MF010020

Great family fun is promised with all the usual ingredients of comedy, song and dance in the two-hour production at Heacham Public Hall.

Alice (Kelsie Hall) and her friend the White Rabbit (Joshy Chilvers) will take you on a journey around the world as they try to find the Glitter Ball in the USA, Egypt and Australia, trying all the time to beat off the Evil Queen of Hearts (played by Juliet Slight).

Once again the Public Hall will be set out as a regular theatre with raised seating for the audience (such a big hit last summer).

With a high- tech sound system, fabulous lighting and now raised seating, you can hear all the sound and now see all of the action.

Ticket prices for this production are: Stalls, adults £8, children 12 and under £7; raised seating, adults £9, children £8 (please specify when booking your tickets). Call Janice on 01485 570402 or Jim on 01485 571267 to book or for more details; tickets are also available from Hunstanton Tourist Information Centre on 01485 532610.

Late news: All raised seats have been sold for the Saturday night performance, however there are stalls left for that show, plus raised and stalls for the other performances.