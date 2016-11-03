Hempton concert for string quartet The Froe

The Froe have been making a name for themselves since forming in December, 2014, and they are playing a concert at Hempton Memorial Hall on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Earlier this year they wowed audiences at the Folk on the Pier Festival in Cromer and then at the Great North Folk Festival. Last month had their first BBC Radio 3 play.

The string quartet, exploring folk traditions and original material, comprises Ruth Angell (violin/vocals/guitar), Charlie Heys (violin), Helen Lancaster (viola/violin) and Emma Capp (cello).

They are all classically-trained graduates of Birmingham Conservatoire, now breaking the boundaries in their own unique way.

They use the sound qualities of the string quartet to explore and re-invent traditional melodies from the British Isles, as well as their own original compositions. As well as purely instrumental pieces, they include Ruth’s gentle folk-style vocals, beautifully complemented by the rich and varied sound textures of the string quartet.

They are following in the footsteps of famous string quartets who have taken the string ensemble across new horizons, like The Kronos Quartet and The Brodsky Quartet, who performed with Elvis Costello to great acclaim in the Juliet Letters.

The Froe’s concert of live music to brighten an autumn Sunday afternoon will be followed by tea and cake.

Tickets in advance are £8.50, or £5 aged 18 and under, and are on sale at Sweets ’n’ Things, Market Place, Fakenham, or directly from Dawn Wakefield on 01328 856582, or email to dawnwakefield7@gmail.com 01328 856582.

Tickets on the door at Hempton are £10.