Hidden Histories author to give talk at King’s Lynn Arts Centre

TV presenter and archaeology writer Mary-Ann Ochota will be giving a talk at Lynn Arts Centre later this month. Hidden Histories, which is a layman’s guide to spotting history and archaeology in the British landscape, will be the subject of Mary-Ann’s talk on Tuesday, January 17, at 7.30pm.

This is one of the year-round programme of music, films and talks arranged by King’s Lynn Festival and Mary-Ann is speaking as part of the acclaimed Royal Geographical Society regional theatres programme.

It will be a great opportunity for local folk to meet Mary-Ann and get a signed copy of her book, as well as hearing a fascinating talk about British history. Mary-Ann Ochota is a broadcaster and anthropologist who gained her MA in Archaeology and Anthropology from Cambridge University in 2002.

She’s a familiar face on archaeology shows including the cult show Time Team, History Channel’s Ancient Impossible, BBC specials on Silbury Hill and Stonehenge, and ITV’s Britain’s Secret Treasures, for which she also wrote the tie-in book in association with the British Museum.

Mary-Ann writes regularly for newspapers and magazines on the outdoors and adventure, including for the Daily Telegraph, Countryfile Magazine, Geographical and Summit, and has presented documentaries for Animal Planet, Nat Geo, Channel 4, and BBC4.

She is also a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, a Hillwalking Ambassador for the British Mountaineering Council and an Ordnance Survey GetOutside Champion. Find her on Twitter and Instagram @MaryAnnOchota

Tickets for the talk are £11, RSG-IBG members and under 18s £9, from www.kingslynn cornexchange.co.uk