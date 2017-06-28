Holkham countdown to two-day Country Fair

In a matter of weeks, Holkham Country Fair will be welcoming visitors of all ages from across East Anglia for an action-packed line-up of attractions and displays.

The two-day event, which takes place on July 22 and 23, aims to incorporate entertainment and education through a whole host of demonstrations and activities.

Get hooked on fishing at Holkham Country Fair

Set in the surroundings of Holkham Estate by kind permission of the Earl and Countess of Leicester, the fun-filled weekend boasts a huge array of grand ring entertainment and showground events.

Among the many highlights will be:

Jump4Heroes Extreme Human Flight Team – Dropping into the arena with smoke trailing and flags flying will be Jump4Heroes, the Royal British Legion Extreme Human Flight Team.

All serving or former members of the Army, Jump4Heroes support charities which help the Armed Forces.

The Red Arrows* – As a first for Holkham Country Fair, representing the speed, agility and precision of the RAF, the Red Arrows will be displaying their trademark close formations and precision flying.

Get Hooked on Fishing – Whilst providing expert fishing advice from experienced anglers, Get Hooked on Fishing gives visitors of all ages the opportunity to enjoy fishing lessons and pond dipping sessions.

Dzhigitovka! The Way of the Cossack Warrior – The Dzhigits of the Cossack people are legendary warriors, masters of the Shashka sword in knife throwing and pistol shooting with outstanding gymnastic skills all performed on the back of galloping horses. This new addition to the line-up promises to thrill visitors with a daring performance.

Sarah Green, organiser for Holkham Country Fair, said: “Following months and months of planning, it’s exciting to know that we’re drawing closer to the event.

“The attractions at this year’s fair really are spectacular and with the weather warming up we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a weekend full of sunshine. ”

Dotted around the showground will be various trade stands providing a range of different products and services, as well as the new Woodforde’s Food Village where visitors can meet artisan food producers and enjoy a selection of local produce, including cheeses, pies and chocolates.

Sarah added: “We work hard to ensure Holkham Country Fair is a fun, educational yet affordable event.

“It’s the perfect excuse for spending some quality time out in the beautiful North Norfolk countryside with friends and family, especially when children aged 14 and under gain free entry. Even your four-legged friends are invited, too! We really are looking forward to welcoming you all.”

Day tickets will be available to buy on the gate or visitors can purchase day, weekend and camping tickets online.

For more information on the event or to book tickets visit: http://www.holkhamcountryfair.co.uk

* The Red Arrows – Sunday only, weather conditions permitting. (All activities, especially those in the air, are subject to weather conditions).