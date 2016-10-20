Holkham prepares for Hallowe’en fun

A fun-packed experience awaits those who dare at Holkham Hall.

You can begin the ghoulish festivities early with a host of Hallowe’en themed activities for all the family to enjoy.

Everyone is invited to go dressed for the occasion and join in the fancy dress parade after getting some frightening face paint.

In the old kitchen of the hall, join the Kiddy Cook team to help make scarily scrummy cupcakes and decorate them with creepy crawlies before marvelling at the decorative gourds and pumpkins while discovering bewildering batty factoids in Hallowe’en themed quizzes.

The Field to Fork exhibition at Holkham will be transformed where bats will abound, quizzes and riddles will bewitch.

Dare to discover what lurks in the creepy crawly boxes then it’s all aboard the Hallowe’en Express to the walled garden to get the heebie jeebies listening to the spell-binding tales by Fairy Folk and Fable or Tilly the Talespinner.

You can also get creative carving pumpkins and interact with slithery snakes, lazy lizards and spiders at Party Animal time.

Hallowe’en 2016 at Holkham opens on Thursday, October 27, and continues daily from 10am-5pm to Sunday, October 30.

Full ticket details and more information on the events are available at www.holkham.co.uk