Holkham to host Slow Food Anglia Festival

The first Slow Food Anglia Festival and Sagra event will be held at the historic Holkham Estate in north Norfolk on Saturday, April 8.

The estate’s event venue, The Lady Elizabeth Wing, will play host to a market with up to 26 producers and street food traders during the day from 10am to 5pm interspersed with talks and cookery demonstrations from several of the participating producers and invited guests.

This will be followed by an evening Sagra Feast for up to 200 guests, starting at 7pm,with the menu prepared by Slow Food Chef Alliance member Mark Matless from Bite The Bullit Catering in Norwich.

Among the producers attending during the day and who will also be included into the evening menu will be Camcattle with their Red Poll beef, Norfolk Saffron and Fen Farm with their Baron Bigod raw milk cheese.

Slow Food is a global movement with more than 300,000 individual members and two million supporters in over 160 countries across the globe. It is a way of eating and living which brings together people who have a passion about good healthy food and who also have a strong commitment to local communities and the environment, following the Slow Food ethos of Good, Clean and Fair food for all.

Entrance to the day event is free; a £3 charge for car parking at Holkham applies. For more information and to purchase tickets for the evening dinner visit www.slowfoodanglia.org