Hunstanton date for Marham Military Wives Choir

A fundraising concert in aid of St Edmund’s Church at Hunstanton, and the restoration of the building, will be given by Marham Military Wives Choir on Saturday week,July 1, at 7pm. Tickets including refreshments cost £10 and will be available at the door.

The Marham Military Wives Choir is part of the Military Wives Choirs Foundation Charity that was founded in September 2012 by a group of military wives from the very first choirs following the enormous success of the No.1 single ‘Wherever You Are’.

The aim was to ensure a lasting legacy of choirs to enable women in the military community to share the enjoyment and pride that comes from singing together.

Just like all the other Military Wives Choirs, the Marham Military Wives Choir provides a head-start for women in the military community, by bringing them closer together through singing, thereby helping them to make new friends, connect with local communities and learn new skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Now with a network of over 70 choirs, the Military Wives Choirs Foundation Charity supports women in the British military community in the UK, Germany, Cyprus and further afield, wherever our forces are based. Being part of that network makes a positive difference to women’s lives by improving well-being, building friendships and developing skills.

Just as much as they build up unbreakable bonds, the choirs also break down barriers. Now is an opportunity to enjoy an evening with our own local Military Wives Choir – the Marham Military Wives Choir – affectionately known as the Marham Bluebirds!