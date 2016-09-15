Hunstanton Folk Festival headliners named

If you went along and enjoyed the first Hunstanton Folk Festival last year, here’s some good news: It’s about to return.

Following on from ideas sent in by folk fans last year, there are some changes, however, say the organisers, with a slightly different format and a change of venue.

The Hunny Folk Festival is be held at the Wash and Tope pub in Le Strange Terrace, Hunstanton, on Saturday week, September 24. And there will be two sessions, from 2-5pm and from 7-10pm.

Entrance to this event is FREE and the line-up is headlined by Liam Jary who recently performed at the Latitude Festival and played at FerryFest last weekend, plus The Fried Pirates.

The Fried Pirates featured in a Heritage Day concert at Lynn on Saturday and the line-up includes Roger Partridge, Katy Fullilove, Sharon Clifton, Sarah O’Neill, John Dollery, Moto Hewitt and Adrian Tebbutt.

Also booked in are harmony group The Tildens and talented guitarist Phil Lascells, plus more support acts.

For further info, visit www.hdfa.org.uk and click on the link for up-to-the minute details.