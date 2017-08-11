Hunstanton hosts the Cuddle Bunnies

London’s West End Theatre genre came to Hunstanton on Thursday when Cuddlebunnies, the new stage show and TV production, proved a huge success on its debut at the Princess Theatre.

A packed audience of mums, dads and kids of all ages joined in the fun of the song-and-dance routines, performed by the huge Cuddlebunny characters.

Producer Brian Hallard said: “We are delighted with the response of this first performance. We needed to put the show on stage and see where it worked and where we could improve.

“The response from the children was amazing to see, they quickly got into the fun mood of the show and picked up on the Cuddlebunnies song and dance routines.

“The show was filmed by a four-man camera unit from London.

“We now go back and analyse the video production, tidy up one or two little things and then get ready for a national stage show launch during 2018.

“As the entire cast is from Norfolk it was only right that we debut the show in Hunstanton”

Kevin Neale of CIS Media, the media development company behind the project, said, “This is the first of a range of international stage shows we are developing with Brian and his production team, all of which will debut at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre”.