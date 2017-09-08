Hunstanton hosts the Octonauts

Join the Octonauts on a brand new deep sea adventure and see the ocean in a whole new light at Hunstanton Sea Life Centre’s Octo-Glow Explorers event which begins tomorrow (September 9) and continues for a fortnight.

CBeebies’ most intrepid ocean explorers will be inviting younger children and their families to become honorary recruits of the Octonauts crew and join their special mission to uncover the secret world of glow in the dark sea creatures.

Become an inter-active Octo-Glow Explorer in Shellington’s Octo-Glow Lab and discover how these creatures use light to hide from predators, attract their prey and even talk to each other.

Newly-recruited sea scientists are also invited to share their findings in the Octo-Glow Lab with Kwazii and Captain Barnacles during an Octo-Glow Explorer character meet and greet.

Post-mission, all honorary Octonauts are encouraged to find out about other quirky critters of the seas and Sea Life’s many conservation programmers by visiting the host of non-glow in the dark creatures, including penguins, seals, otters and turtles and many more.

Octo-Glow Explorers runs at Hunstanton Sea Life Centre from September 9–24 and is included in the admission price, with online tickets from £11.62 per person. For information and to pre-book tickets please visit www.visitsealife.com/ hunstanton