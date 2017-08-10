Hunstanton kite festival will take visitors to new heights

Hunstanton’s Kite Fair and Classic Car Festival has been attracting thousands of visitors for the past 20 years – and this year’s 21st event promises to be the best EVER!

On Sunday, August 20, master kite flyers will once again send kites of all types and sizes into the skies to dance above the heads of around 5,000 people who visit ‘the Kite’.

It takes place on the playing fields of Smithdon School, on Downs Road in Hunstanton, between 11am and 6pm.

From small combat kites to giant flying dragons, the wonderful aerobatic displays will delight the crowds with swooping routines to music.

Classic car fans will be able to see approximately 250 classic cars and motorcycles.

Crafts enthusiasts will have dozens of indoor stalls to enjoy and children can have their whole day filled with rides and arena displays that will delight them.

Also on the programme this year is a falconry display; the Hunstanton Martial Arts Display and Workshop; the Lowestoft Dog Agility Team; pony rides and children’s entertainers.

The star of the show will not even be on the playing fields at Smithdon – the never-to- be-forgotten BBMF Lancaster Flypast will be heard before it is seen as it flies majestically over the event.

‘The Kite’ remains one of the top events which Hunstanton is home to and this year is expected to be a bumper day of fun, food and fabulous entertainment.

The event is supported by generous ticket buyers and many local businesses.

Every penny of profit raised on the day is then used by the organisers – The Rotary Club of Hunstanton and District – to support local organisations, clubs and individuals who need a donation to fulfil a goal or solve a problem.

Car parking is free of charge, and tickets are £6 per adult, £2 per child or £15 for a family ticket.

These can be bought on the gate or, to avoid queues, you can buy your ticket now at www.hunstanton-rotary.org.uk