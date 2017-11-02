Hunstanton panto fans to have a ball with Cinderella

If a dream is a wish your heart makes, then someone’s dream has come true. Cinderella is coming to Hunstanton as this year’s winter pantomime.

Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, is inviting all to watch Cinderella’s life-changing story from Saturday, December 2, to Monday, January 1, writes PAIGE FRESHWATER.

This year’s cast includes Helen Farrell as Cinderella, Simon Hollosi as Prince Charming, Hannah Bird as Fairy Godmother, Adam Tremlett as Dandini, Andy Eastwood as Buttons, Mervyn Francis as Baron Hardup, and Seren and Elise Whyte as The Ugly Sisters.

Producer Tony Peers, of Tony Peers Productions, said: “There was a real buzz when people found out we were doing Cinderella.

“It is a favourite, a pantomime that people really enjoy. We are already up on our ticket sales from last year.

“We are all really looking forward to getting started and putting on a good show. The cast work really well together and get on wonderfully. It is a pleasure to work with them.

“It is going to be a wonderful show with all that you would expect from a pantomime, but we are doing something extra. There is a twist at the end.”

On their stage, Cinderella lives with her impoverished father Baron Hardup and wicked stepsisters Venus and Verucca.

She receives a ticket to a ball but Venus and Verucca viciously destroy it in front of her, leaving her sobbing in the kitchen.

It is at this point when her Fairy Godmother arrives and magically spirits Cinderella to the ball in a crystal carriage.

She meets Prince Charming but has to flee when the clock strikes midnight, before Fairy Godmother’s magic runs out.

When dashing for the door, Cinderella leaves behind a glass slipper which Prince Charming finds, beginning his search to find the foot the slipper fits.

Helen Farrell, who is playing Cinderella, said: “It is every girl’s dream to be a princess and I am really excited to play Cinderella.

“I found out I got the role on my birthday – it was the best present ever. It is going to be a brilliant show and we are all very excited for it.”

Seren and Elise Whyte, who are playing The Ugly Sisters, said as sisters they are able to mimic their childhood arguments and behaviour on stage to create a performance that “all parents will be able to relate to”.

Cinderella is on at the Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, from Saturday, December 2, to Monday, January 1. For more information or to book, call 01485 532252 or visit www.princess hunstanton.co.uk