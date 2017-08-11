Hunstanton Princess Theatre will keep you happy this summer

Children (and no doubt their parents) are being royally entertained at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton this summer.

After performing to packed houses in 2016, KD Theatre Productions have returned with another entertaining summer season show.

KD Theatre Productions have something for all the family this year with their hilarious summer pantomimes ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ and ‘Treasure Island’. Both shows come to the Princess Theatre fresh from touring the UK over the last year.

Alongside these shows, KD Theatre will be producing the return of ‘The Great British Seaside Special’ which plays Thursdays throughout August at the theatre.

Taking you back to the good old days of variety with a fresh new look and combined with new chart hit songs, this is Hunstanton’s very own answer to ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’.

The production features a professional cast of six performers who will dance and sing the night away with musical theatre classics and top chart hits.

Added to this will be some of the best comedy and variety acts in the UK, who will have you astounded and rolling in the aisles with laughter.

And if all of this wasn’t enough, KD are working with two of the UK’s most successful children’s TV creators, ‘Silvey Jex’, on a brand new children’s show ‘The Cuddle Bunnies’ which is premiering at the Princess Theatre this August.

To book tickets for any of these shows, contact the theatre on 01485 53 22 52 or book online at www.princesshunstanton.co.uk