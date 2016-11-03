Hunstanton Rotarians to stage fundraising concert

Throughout the next few months you will be seeing purple everywhere – thanks to an international campaign by Rotary Clubs across the UK in support of an international campaign to end polio for good.

The Rotary Club of Hunstanton and District is already playing its part by planting a swath of crocus bulbs in the lawned area close to the Princess Theatre – as shown in our photograph above.

Besides what will be a beautiful addition to the centre of Hunstanton, the club is also holding a musical evening at Smithdon school on Saturday, November 12, to raise funds for Purple4Polio (doors open 6.30pm, show starts at 7pm).

Performers will include the Hunstanton Community Choir, a ukulele group, the Trefoil Guild, outstanding junior school choirs, talented young instrumentalists and excellent professional musicians.

Tickets are £5 per adult and £2 per child, with light refreshments too. Tickets in advance from Cherry Trees Chocolates in the High Street or on the door; find out more at www.hunstanton-rotary.org.uk.