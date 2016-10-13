Hunstanton ‘treat for theatregoers and music lovers’

A witty and moving play about composer Edward Elgar will be staged at Hunstanton Town Hall.

Elgar and Alice, written by Peter Sutton, was first performed in 2007, and reflects Elgar’s struggles to be accepted by society, his relationship with the two most important women in his life and about the themes and ideas in his music.

The setting is 1920 at the Elgars’ home in Hampstead. The play explores an extraordinary marriage that resulted in great English music, ranging from Land of Hope and Glory to oratorios, symphonies and popular songs.

Described as a “treat for theatregoers and music lovers”, performances at Hunstanton Town Hall are at 7.30pm on Saturday and at 2.30pm on Sunday.

It is a production by the Global Theatre Company, making a return visit following its previous success with Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads, and a successful run at Harlow Playhouse.

Tickets cost £10, or £8 concessions, and are available from the Tourist Information Centre in Hunstanton or at the door. Call 01485 532610 for more information

Further details can be found at the Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts website, www. HDFA.org.uk or the Global production website at www.global-productions.co.uk.