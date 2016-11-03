Hunstanton variety show line-up for Children in Need

Once again the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton is putting on its own Variety Show all in aid of Children In Need.

The show will be performed on appeal night alongside the BBC’s Live Appeal TV show on Friday, November 18, at 7.30pm ... but you can record that!

This is the second year that local professional dancer Gemma Parsons, now marketing and box office manager at the theatre, is producing and organising the show.

Gemma has a long history with the Princess Theatre, having performed there since she was just three years old in many shows, pantomimes and, of course, Children In Need shows, back in the day with JAE Dance Studio; she went on to have her own professional career dancing on cruise liners for the best part of 10 years.

She said: “Last year I was honoured to have been giving the opportunity by Brian Hallard [director of the theatre], to produce the show and due to its success this is something we would like to continue to do each year for this wonderful charity.

“Now having my own child it has certainly made me even more aware of the work that Children In Need continues to do across the UK, and I hope that our small area of West Norfolk can help the children in need locally and nationally.

Show comp�re Steve Knowles

“I would also like to thank all the acts taking part for giving up their time and for their dedication for making this show happen. Without you all I wouldn’t have a show.

“We just now need the public to come and watch and have a night of fun! I have a wonderful line-up of local artists, consisting of children and adults alike doing their bit to help raise as much money as we possibly can.”

Returning this year are the West Norfolk Rock Choir and Mike Tandy, who have raised lots of money for charities locally such as EACH, Walk 10 – Marie Curie at Sandringham, West Norfolk Mind and Race for Life at Houghton Hall; Rock Choir nationally have raised millions for various causes such as Nordoff Robbins and Missing People.

Other invited guests are JAE Dance Studios: Jane Ashley-Emile is no stranger to the Princess Theatre – always a part of the previous Children in Need shows, pantomimes and her own school shows. This summer saw Jane and her school raising £2,000 for Great Ormond Street with her show Elements at the Princess; at the show she is supporting ex-student Gemma.

Other featured acts are Sean ‘Rollo’ Rollason, with his quirky and comedic antics on stage, talented local tradesman Cliff Allman entertaining with some Rat Pack vocals, and Lucy Rollason, who will later be returning to play Jill in the Christmas pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk

The Rollason Stage School are also frequent performers at the Princess and once again this year they will also be supporting the cast of the pantomime with their dancing and performance skills. So it was never in any doubt that Gemma wanted them to be a part of the Children In Need show after their success performing in such shows as An Evening of Dirty Dancing, last year’s panto Aladdin and a summer season in Scarborough.

The whole show will be compered by professional actor Steve Knowles who has been in EastEnders, The Bill and Prime Suspect.

Gemma added: “I’m hoping the Hunstanton Lions will make an appearance dressed as Pop Idols on their way round the town on their charity pub crawl and I would like to hear from you if you are doing anything to help fundraise for this year’s Children In Need.

“I would love to have as many of you who are holding a special event to raise money for Children In Need in the UK, involved in the show. We will bring you up on stage and give you the opportunity to tell us what you did and how much you have raised if you know.”

To get involved contact Gemma at the theatre on gemma@princesshunstanton.co.uk to register your interest.

Tickets are £12.50 and all proceeds will go to this year’s BBC Children In Need Appeal. To book your tickets call the box office on 01485 532252 or visit the website www.princesshunstanton.co.uk