Ice show will be red hot at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

A highlight of new year programme at Lynn Corn Exchange is the production of Peter Pan on Ice. This will be coming to town for a five-day run in March, when the world-renowned Russian Ice Stars will stage a new adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s famous fantasy adventure.

Wendy, Michael and John are visited in the nursery by Peter Pan himself, who teaches them to fly with the help of Tinker Bell, and takes them on a magical journey to Never Land.

Peter Pan

The show is packed with all your favourite characters including Tiger Lily, Mr Smee and the vengeful Captain Hook whose appetite for revenge is perfectly recreated in this spectacular adaptation on ice.

Peter Pan on Ice opens on Wednesday, March 15, and there will be nine performances before the final curtain on Sunday, March 19.

Full details of ticket prices and performance times are available from the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

The concept of Theatre on Ice full length productions designed to fit theatre stages was born when producer Vee Deplidge created a company which toured the UK in 1993 to considerable acclaim, with a unique production of The Sleeping Beauty on Ice.

Using professional Russian ice skaters of incredibly high standard, many former competitors at national, European, world and Olympic level and known collectively as the Russian Ice Stars, Vee and her son Julian have taken the company from strength to strength, supported by a network of experts.