Inaugual Burnham Deepdale Festival soon

The inaugural Deepdale Festival next month welcomes bands from Norfolk and the East of England for a weekend of live music.

It takes place from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24 at Deepdale Backpackers & Camping, Burnham Deepdale, and is the brain child of Chris Haycock and Jason Borthwick, who now run the tourism accommodation.

Falling From Trees. Picture: Adam White

The event builds on the legacy of Deepdale Jazz Festivals, that many remember fondly, and from the festivals that Chris has run prior to taking on the management of Deepdale.

There will be live music on Friday evening, all day Saturday, and Sunday lunchtime across various stages − the main Brick Barn Stage, the Orchard Acoustic Stage, a Buskers Stage in the backpackers courtyard, and a secret venue which will be announced on Sunday morning.

So far bands and solo artists confirmed include: Jess Morgan, Little Red Kings, Marina Florance, Pepper and Shepherd, Georgia Shackleton Trio, Falling From Trees, Kolin Durier, The Tin Heart Troubadours, Matt Watson, Homefires and Ardeth Bey. Chris and Jason are currently working on the rest of the programme, and more acts will be announced shortly.

Other attractions include some great street food, street entertainment, festival stalls, spoken word and dance.

“When Jason approached me to take on the running of Deepdale, he knew I was keen to develop a music programme,” said Haycock.

“Being a drummer and a huge fan of all genres of music, it’s going to be fantastic to welcome so many great musicians.

“The festival will be the pinnacle of our music year.”

There’s limited accommodation left, so anyone wanting to stay should book as soon as possible.

Although the Deepdale Festival is primarily for those staying in the hostels and on the campsite, there are a limited number of tickets available to those staying elsewhere or living locally.

Weekend tickets for those not staying are £15 adults and £7.50 children, which get you into the live music areas on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.