Jet ready ... Holkham hosts country fair

The much-loved biennial Holkham Country Fair will treat thousands of visitors with a platinum line-up of performances in the grand ring this weekend.

Alongside the firm favourites of traditional countryside activities and displays on Saturday and Sunday, the event will unveil a number of firsts for the grand ring, including:

· Dzhigitovka! – The Way of the Cossack Warrior – The Dzhigits of the Cossack people are legendary warriors, masters of the Shashka sword in knife throwing and pistol shooting, with outstanding gymnastic skills, all performed on the back of galloping horses.

· The Red Arrows – Weather permitting, on Sunday the Royal Air Force aerobatic team will take to the skies to demonstrate the speed, agility and precision of the RAF.

As one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams, visitors can enjoy their trademark close formations and precision flying.

· The Battle of Britain Memorial Fly-by – Visitors will have the opportunity to see the iconic World War II Spitfire, Hurricane and Dakota take to the skies on both days of the event.

The RAF BBMF aims to maintain the priceless artefacts of our national heritage in airworthy condition to commemorate those who have fallen and to inspire future generations.

Fair organiser Sarah Green said: “The Grand Ring is the heart of the fair and I’m thrilled to be able to showcase a number of new additions to this year’s line-up of attractions.

“It’s important we encourage new visitors to the event and I am confident this year’s line-up will have a wide ranging appeal.

“The Red Arrows, for example, always attract a big crowd so we’re delighted to have secured a display for the Sunday.”

To mark the opening of the fair, visitors can enjoy a parachute display by Jump4Heores – the Royal British Legion Extreme Human Flight Team – before watching a number of countryside favourites including a Gamegoer Gundog Display with Graham Watkins and Allcomers’ Dog Racing with Adrian Francis.

Children will also have the opportunity to get involved by joining the Band of the Parachute Regiment for Holkham’s Children’s March Past.

Sarah adds: “Holkham Country Fair is all about being accessible and enjoyable for everyone so we’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors and families to the event.

“It’s a great Grand Ring line-up bursting with some serious talent, accompanied with lots of other things going on around Holkham Hall. It’s simply not to be missed!”

Day, weekend and camping tickets are available to purchase online and day tickets will also be available to buy on the gate.

For more information or to book tickets visit: http://www.holkhamcountryfair.co.uk