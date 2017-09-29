King’s Lynn art project over the weekend

There will be a showcase of experimental art projections this weekend in Lynn town centre, starting from today and continuing until Sunday.

Arts organisation Collusion is presenting a one-off showcase of four exciting, experimental, arts projects working with the projectors in King’s Lynn town centre.

For one weekend only, as dusk falls over the town, you are invited to experience and interact directly with these unique works.

Sounds, images, data, film and archives feature in the prototype projects created by four teams of artists and creative professionals for the Lynn Lumiere light projection sites.

The projects are:

FLOW by BellArtLabs (King’s Lynn Art Centre): a multimedia art presentation which links the “past, present and future” of Lynn utilising archive audio and film from the region revealing the story of people’s lived experiences.

Assemble by Payne Hurt (Tuesday Market Place): a three-player audio sequencer using sounds and imagery taken in and around Lynn.

Voyager by Elements (Greyfriars Tower): an AI system which scans historical data from medieval manuscripts and physical graffiti, to biological data, to piece together a love story over time and discover its conscious self.

Moment by FishGills (The Custom House): a simple but graphically engaging challenge through the latter half of the 20th century, with an added emphasis on modern-day Lynn.

Over four months, the teams have collaborated to create these projects, which will be shown at the Tuesday Market Place, the Custom House, Greyfriars Tower and King’s Lynn Arts Centre.

Working closely with West Norfolk Council, Collusion has supported the teams to test early-stage ideas, experiment and push the boundaries of live data and projection technologies placed around the town centre.

Starting last spring, Collusion held a series of events in Lynn for local creatives with an April 2017 call-out for four teams to take part in this R&D Challenge.

The project welcomed experienced creatives who were up for learning some new skills and seeing how they can apply these to the creation of new projection based works for the Lynn Lumiere projection systems.

This project is part of a wider arts and technology programme, in_collusion, and the work here in Lynn is the first research and development (R&D) project to be completed.

During the weekend showcase, people will be given glow-in-the-dark wristbands and become official testers, tasked to experience the artworks and feedback on each as part of the R&D process.

Rachel Drury, director of Collusion, explains: “This project has attracted some amazing creative talent from in and around the King’s Lynn area.

“The teams have built on their existing skills and knowledge through the masterclasses and subsequent experimentation to come up with a set of outstanding creative projects.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the public response and considering the next steps.”

The programme is supported by Arts Council England Ambition for Excellence fund, the Greater Cambridge, Greater Peterborough LEP, and tech partners, Arm and Cambridge Consultants.

In addition, this project is supported by King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council.