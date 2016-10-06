King’s Lynn art workshop on climate change

A special “climate change art workshop” will be held at Lynn’s Providence Street Community Centre on Saturday, October 15.

This event is being staged by Footprint Arts with KLimate Concern and is a workshop to make nests of hope.

It will be led by Karen Whiterod to make ‘sticks’ to form nests. Thes will be made from copper wire, extracted from used and discarded power and communication cables, to form words demanding action and expressing hope.

Footprint Arts presents an art and environment project for adults and young people who are concerned about issues such as climate change, global justice, species loss or the future for their grandchildren.

So you can go along and help to make an installation to form a ‘rookery’ which will eventually be exhibited in St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn – to which borough council members and local MPs invited.

“Art can communicate in an alternative language when words fail,” say the organisers.

The cost will be £10 for adults, £5 concessions and young people under 18. To book, email to Sally Tily at sallytily@hotmail.co.uk or call her on 01945 780147.