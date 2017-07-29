King’s Lynn Astronomy Society organises a beginners’ workshop

Are you new to astronomy? Got a telescope but are unsure where to go now?

King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society are co- hosting the British Astronomical Association Back to Basics Workshop.

It will be a full-day programme of talks and practical sessions at the King’s Lynn Academy, Queen Mary Road, PE 30 4QG, on Saturday, October 7, from 10 am-5.15pm and will include the following topics and speakers:

So what can I do? - Hazel Collett; What equipment and books do I need? - Dr Stewart Moore; Lunar observing workshop - Nick James; Planet observing workshop - Dr John Rogers; Radio Astronomy - Jeff Lashley; Deep Sky observing - Callum Potter.

Some of the area’s leading astronomy retailers and the latest equipment will be there and the BAA will also have a stand.

Cost is £10 for BAA members and children under 16 and £12 for non-members, including hot and cold refreshments and a buffet lunch. Tickets are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Go to www. westnorfolkastro. co.uk