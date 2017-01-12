King’s Lynn Cinema Club puts spotlight on 1940s ‘spiv’ films

A feature of the King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club programme is the regular “Close-Up Film Appreciation” events and the next, on Thursday, January 19, promises to be a real treat.

Local film expert Paul Thompson will be looking at how a new figure emerged during World War Two – the spiv, ready to supply any hard-to-get goods!

The British film industry soon latched on to this figure, producing a spate of films between 1944 and 1950 known as ‘the spiv cycle’.

This Cinema Club event will look at the figure of the spiv, and how he was represented on the screen in films such as Brighton Rock, They Made Me a Fugitive, Good Time Girl and Night and the City, with lots of clips from these films and others such as Appointment with Crime, Noose, Dancing with Crime, It Always Rains on Sunday and Waterloo Road.

The session starts at 7.30pm in The Great Hall at Thoresby College and if you have ever wondered what goes on at these events, now is the time to find out because this one is free to members and non-members.

You need to let the club know if you would like to attend as the venue seats limited numbers, so if this sounds interesting then email communitycinemaclub@googlemail.com to book your place.

Don’t forget the club is now also offering day memberships, so check out the website www.klccc.uk to see what films are on offer for the rest of 2017.