King’s Lynn concert for BBC finalist

A 19-year-old pianist who has been a category finalist three times in the BBC Young Musician of the Year will launch King’s Lynn Festival’s autumn and winter series of events.

Yuanfan Yang – pictured right – will give a coffee concert at Lynn Town Hall next Friday, October 7, when his programme will include a Beethoven sonata, Vallee d’Obermann by Liszt, Chopin’s Fantasie in F minor and Yang’s own award-winning composition, Waves.

Yuanfan Yang was only 10 when he won a Royal Schools of Music diploma. He is now studying at the Royal Academy of Music.

His piece, Waves, has won a national composition competition and was one of the highly-commended compositions in the BBC Proms composers’ competition.

The recital is at 11am and coffee and cake will be served from 10.30am.

Tickets are £13 (under 18s £7) from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk