King’s Lynn Corn Exchange to stage Shakespeare Schools Festival

Pupils and staff at three schools are preparing for their big night on stage at Lynn Corn Exchange.

They will feature in the Shakespeare Schools Festival at the venue on Monday – and it’s a chance to see The Bard performed as you’ve never seen it before.

The three productions are Antony and Cleopatra, by the Churchill Park School, Lynn; Romeo and Juliet by the Howard Junior School, Lynn; and The Tempest by Sheringham High School and Sixth Form Centre.

Monday’s show starts at 7pm and tickets are £9 (children £7, groups £6.50).

This year’s Shakespeare for Schools started last month and continues to the end of November. In total, 30,000 young people will take to professional stages nationwide, performing the Bard’s works in the biggest Shakespeare celebration of the year.

This year brings the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, and the 16th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival which features 313 festival nights at 131 theatres across the country.

Shakespeare Schools Festival gives primary, secondary and special school pupils from all backgrounds the opportunity to experience the magic of theatre through the timeless work of Shakespeare, ultimately transforming lives.

The festival’s chief executive Ruth Brock said: “We don’t just believe in the limitless power of Shakespeare to amuse and terrify, move and inspire. We believe that something as scary, as aspirational, as wonderful as doing Shakespeare, as one ten-year-old put it, has the power to change lives – and, crucially, the lives of some of the most disadvantaged children in this country.”

One student performer in 2015’s festival said: “My heart was beating really fast until I had said all my lines and my bit was over. Then I felt like I wanted to do it all again… It has changed my life.”

To book, call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncorn exchange.co.uk.